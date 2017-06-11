Five-Star Ghana hammer Ethiopia 5-0

The Stars dominated the one-sided tie from Start to finish with debutants striker Raphael Dwamena, winger Thomas Agyepong and fullback Lumor Agbenyenu impressing.

Kwasi Appiah made a five-star start to his competitive tenure as Black Stars coach guiding the senior national team to a 5-0 win over Ethiopia in their 2019 AFCON Group F opener at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan opened the floodgates in the 10th minute when he glanced home a header into the net off an Ethiopian defender.

The goal came from an assist by tricky left winger Agyepong who floated in a cross for Gyan’s 50th goal in the colours of the senior national team.

The Ethiopians were yet to recover from the early setback when striker Dwamena knocked down a ball for defender John Boye who controlled before firing high-up into the corner of the net.

The pick of the goals was scored with the game inching close to half time when midfielder Ebenezer Ofori cut in on his left foot and rifled home a fierce long-range shot into the top corner of the net.

After a delayed restart to the second half, the Stars continued to dominate the Ethiopians and scored the fourth goal in the 48th minute through Dwamena who prodded home from close-range after the Ethiopian keeper saved a Dede Ayew shot.

The FC Zurich striker who wasted some opportunities completed his brace in the 60th minute with a poachers effort after an Ethiopian goalkeeping howler from a cross by Agbenyenu.



