Weed out emotions; go for law- Prosecutors in Major Mahama trial urged

Member of Parliament for Effutu is asking investigators behind the murder of the late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama to build an impeccable docket that will lead to the incarceration of suspects.

Alexander Afenyo Markin said given the sensitive nature of the matter and the national interests it has assumed, investigators are likely to appeal more to emotions rather than law.

Citing the Tagor cocaine case which went on appeal and the suspects released after they were incarcerated by the High Court, Afenyo-Markin said the investigators in the Adam Mahama case must be “sensitive to the requirements of the law.”

“The investigators must do the needful,” he said on Joy FM’s news analysis programme Newsfile, Saturday.

The late Major Adam Mahama was given a befitting state burial on Friday after he was lynched in a case of mob justice on May 29, 2017.

The suspects 52, of whom have been arrested, claimed they lynched him because they suspected him to be an armed robber.

Initial police investigations said the late major had gone on jogging that fateful morning with a pistol strapped on the side of his trousers.

Some women on seeing the pistol raised an alarm, informed an Assembly man who then mobilised a mob to finish off the major in the most inhumane manner.

Their action assumed national indignation with a section demanding an eye for an eye justice regime.

The president Nana Akufo-Addo has assured the family of the deceased that justice will be served.

Contributing to the discussion on Newsfile, ace lawyer Ace Ankomah said “there is no need for emotional trial.”

He said the investigators must file the appropriate charges and with the incontrovertible video evidence which is admissible in court, the suspects will be brought to book.

He said with the video evidence, “it doesn’t matter whether a suspect threw a pebble or a block,” all of them will get the appropriate justice they deserve.