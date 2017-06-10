WAFA hold Liberty

Liberty, who needed a win badly to keep their survival hopes alive, dominated the game in both halves and pressed the visitors in the first half for the opener.

Premier League leaders, WAFA, extended their lead after holding Liberty Professionals to a goalless draw at the Carl Reindolf Park at Dansoman in Accra yesterday.

Left back, Richard Kissi Boateng, who returned to the side ahead of the second round, was the first to waste a good scoring opportunity in the first half when he shot wide after a WAFA defender’s poor clearance of a cross by Benjamin Eshun in the 25th minute.

The Scientific Soccer lads proved wasteful again in the 32nd and 41st minutes when striker Benjamin Eshun and Ernest Papa Arko failed to utilise some clear chances outside the box.

Coach Michael Osei of Liberty Professionals made two substitutions after 50 minutes in a desperate search for the opener, with Bright Andoh and Bernard Arthur replacing Gerald Arkson and Ernest Papa Arko.

However, WAFA returned from recess much stronger but Richard Danso failed to give his side the lead in the 61st minute when he fluffed a beautiful pass from Majeed Ashimeru.

In the 63rd minute, referee Isaac Quaye denied WAFA a clear penalty when an advancing Liberty goalie, Eric Andoh, fouled Richard Danso in the box.

Liberty later regained their dominance and pushed for a vital home win but Eshun’s magnificent left-footed shot in the 82nd minute missed the target narrowly.



