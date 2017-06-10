USAID rolls out series of projects to empower Dorimon residents

USAID has rolled out series of projects in the Dorimon Traditional area in the Upper West region to empower community members to effectively manage their natural resources.

The Feed The Future Ghana agriculture and natural resource management project also aims at alleviating poverty in rural communities by increasing income from the natural resource products.

The Feed The Future project has trained about 170 women on the use of improved stove on shea processing and how to add value to moringa.

Participants were trained how to process Moringa leaves and seeds into oil ointment, liquid and bar soap as well as use the plant as a food supplement.

The USAID/Ghana Mission Director indicated that the project is part of the US government’s global hunger and food security initiatives to reduce poverty and food insecurity.

This was made known when the Mission Director USAID/Ghana, Andrew Karas, paid a working visit to the Upper West region.

Mr Karas thanked the Paramount chief and people of the Dorimon Traditional area for their cooperation with managers of the project to enhance the livelihoods of the people of the Dorimon and its surrounding communities.

The paramount chief of the area lauded USAID’s efforts to reduce poverty and improve rural livelihoods in the Northern sector.

A beneficiary, Fautina Sanbor, who shared her experience on how a newly introduced stove, which uses less firewood has made processing shea nut easy.

She said the stove is clean, safe and more convenient as compared to the traditional stove.

Another beneficiary Suaba Iddrisu said the project has helped her and other women to develop economic activities using moringa.