Man bolts after severing hand of girlfriend over cheating

Police in the Eastern region are on a manhunt for a man who allegedly severed the left arm of his girlfriend in Suhum Saturday morning.

The suspect, Joseph Tei who accused the victim of infidelity has bolted after committing the dastardly crime.

Health officials at the Suhum government hospital where 20-year-old Patience Tei has been admitted say the victim is responding to treatment.

Eastern regional police PRO,ASP Ebenezer has confirmed the incident.

He however told Joy News police in the region have declared the suspect wanted.

He has appealed to the general public, especially around Suhum to volunteer information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect.

He could also not describe how the assault came about except to say the victim has been admitted to the hospital in pain and the suspect has bolted.

“We are looking for a suspect. We have declared him wanted because he severed the left hand of his girlfriend,” ASP Tetteh said.

The incident was reported to the police by the brother of the victim.