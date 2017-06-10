Illegal mining: Baako fingers “big fish” at Forestry Commission

Editor in chief of the New Crusading Guide is accusing “a big fish” at the Forestry Commission of selling Ghana’s green forest reserves to Chinese galamsey miners.

Malik Kweku Baako Jnr will not name the official, at least for now, but says “that big man” was caught on tape selling the forest reserves to the highest bidder, mostly Chinese.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Newsfile programme, on the lynching, burial and prosecution of the suspects, the ace editor is convinced there is more to the murder of the late Major Adam Mahama than what the police’s initial investigations have revealed.

He has subsequently called for a full scale investigation into mining activities in the Denkyira-Obuasi, the community in which the fallen soldier was lynched by an angry mob.

According to him, the investigations which could run parallel with the criminal investigations and prosecutions of the Adam Mahama suspects should involve the Forestry Commission, Minerals Commission, the police, the army and all other stakeholders.

There have been claims the soldiers were in Denkyira-Obuasi to protect a mining site belonging to a licensed small scale miner and to ward off illegal galamsey miners.

Kweku Baako Jnr said a detailed investigation into the matter would reveal that the “mess” in which the country found itself in, in respect of the killing of the young major would not have happened.

He has elected himself to appear before any such committee if the government finds it necessary to constitute one.

Member of Parliament for Albert Adongo MP for Bolga Central eulogised the late Major Maxwell Mahama describing him as a family man with an extraordinary professional life in the military.

“Major at 32 is extraordinary. He would have gone all the way to the pinnacle” he said.

He said even on the verge of death and armed with gun, the major decided not to take his attackers in death with him but decided to go alone.

He said the best way to recognize the late major is to ensure that such mob justice will not happen again.