I want to return to the North Norfolk in the UK – Offinso South MP

Mr Abdallah was part of a delegation from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association branch in the UK Parliament which observed eight constituencies across the country over during the final week of the UK General Elections.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Offinso South constituency, Ben Abdallah Banda says he wants another invitation to return to North Norfolk in the United Kingdom because its a wonderful place to be.

The New Patriotic Party MP said he was so impressed with North Norfolk, and how the election was conducted, that he wants to move there.

“It has been very enjoyable. North Norfolk is a very wonderful place to be” Mr Banda told the Eastern Daily Press after observing the elections.

He added, “I’ve been to a couple of places and when I leave here for Ghana on Saturday I want to get another invitation to come back to the UK and specifically come back to North Norfolk and settle and have a very broader view of North Norfolk because it’s been a very fantastic place to be.”

The Election Assessment Mission (EAM), which is made up of parliamentarians and election officials from across the Commonwealth, observed the election day procedures and met with candidates, returning officers, electoral officials and staff, civil society groups and other stakeholders.

Mr Abdallah retained the Offinso South Parliamentary seat by polling 32,496 votes as against 13,942 votes by his closest competitor Julia Anohene of the National Democratic Congress.



