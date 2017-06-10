I want to grow with new management, Zylofon Media – Becca

Songstress Rebecca Acheampong, known in showbiz as Becca, says she agreed on a management deal with Zylofon Media because she wants to grow and not because of money or physical things.

She says contrary to perceptions that she entered into the agreement to make money, she believes the company is a perfect place to grow her career.

The singer last Friday, June 2 signed a new three-year record deal with Zylofon media. The ‘Beshiwo’ hit singer was unveiled at a brief ceremony at the company’s offices inside East Legon.

She is signing the deal after parting ways with her previous management Kolophonic, a new pan-African record label established by international music A&R veteran Yoel Kenan.

Speaking to Joy News’ Doreen Avio, the singer describes the agreement as ‘amazing’ and with excitement, spelt out her reasons for jumping unto the Zylofon media train.

“The reason why I actually was drawn to Zylofon Media was that, after deliberating and having conversations with them, I saw that they shared the same vision that I shared. The vision is to take Ghana music, African music to the world at large,” she explained.

According to the ‘Na W’ singer, she identifies progress, positive action, the ability to systematically strategize and to think in line with her own ambitions as some other reasons that lured her into accepting the deal.

Being evasive about whether or not the deal came with a car and a house as Zylofon Media ordinarily will include in its contracts, the sexy singer insisted those tangible things were not her focus.

“Whatever mine (my contract) came with, I’m really satisfied with it, but most importantly, for me it’s not about the physical things. I live in a house already, I drive really good cars. For me it was more about that partnership that was going to make me progress,” Becca maintained.

Generally, the singer says she is happy and content with the deal, which is why she signed.