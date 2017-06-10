Hearts whitewash Bolga AllStars

The massive loss put AllStars neck deep into relegation with just 11 points, while Hearts increased their tally to 30 points and also atoned for the 5-0 drubbing at the hands of WAFA at Sogakope last Sunday.

A brace each from defender Vincent Atinga and striker Kwame Kizito saw Hearts of Oak whitewash a listless Bolga AllStars 4-0 in their 18th week Ghana Premier League fixture at the Accra Stadium yesterday.

Indeed, the Phobians could have hit a cricket score but for wasteful winger, Patrick Razak, who blew away some glorious chances.

Hearts started with an intention to get an early goal and their early incursions paid off in the 23rd minute when Malik Akowuah’s curling free-kick met Kizito in the area who flicked a header into the net before goalkeeper Mubarak Jebdon could react.

Hearts sustained the momentum with the visitors offering little resistance.

In the 42nd minute Razak was released on the left as he delved deep into the opponents’ area but was brought down by an advancing Jebdon.

Referee Eku Boateng whistled for a penalty and Atinga made it two for the homesters.

Back from the break, Hearts continued their onslaught but Razak failed to finish off some combinations with Kizito.

In the 48th minute, however, Kizito was released from the centre and after shrugging off his marker, he calmly controlled the ball and slided it into the left on the blind side of the keeper.

The game became a onesided affair thereafter as Hearts kept probing for more goals.

The Phobians finally added a fourth in the 52nd minute when Atinga connected a corner kick into the net with a header.

Minutes later, Razak missed another chance when Kizito put him through in front of goal but he failed to bury the ball in the net.

The visitors came into the fray in the dying minutes but Mohammed Naeen, after dribbling past Robin Gnagne and Kassenu Ghandy, was unlucky to see his powerful shot fly over the bar.

Naeen later combined effectively with Emmanuel Anaba and Abubakari Latif but the trio lacked the needed experience and bite in front of goal.



