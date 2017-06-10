Health sector non-state actors to hold gov’t accountable

The Health sector non-state actors (NSA) have pledged to contribute significantly to the advancement of public health in the country.

They said their main roles will include ensuring accountability and efficiency in the country’s health sector.

The non-state actors is a group of Civil Society and Non-Governmental Organizations in the Health sector that have come together to help address the challenges in some priority areas such as Universal Health Coverage, health financing, procurement in the health sector, Quality and standards in the health sector.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the official launch of the Health Sector Non-State Actors Charter, Executive Director of Hope For Future Generations (HFFG), which is also a member of the group, Cecilia Senoo, said that the aim of the charter is to positively impact the health sector in Ghana.

“This platform is to get one voice to really impact the health sector, the health of people in Ghana, it doesn’t address the NGO objectives, we are still part of it, many of us are from the health coalition, and so this is what brings us together as one voice to dialogue on issues that are affecting Ghanaians,” she said.

She added that, the NSA will work closely with the citizens, and put in place the needed measures for capacity building alongside the research which can be used as evidence to make their advocacy work credible and worth addressing.

Mrs. Cecilia Senoo, noted that the idea is to remain objective and criticize the government when necessary to ensure that the much-desired outcomes for healthcare are met.

“We are not looking at Government giving as money because the moment you start taking resources from Government, we don’t think that’s what we want, we want to be very objective in whatever we do, we will be using our own resources to address what we want” she said.

In his presentation on the NSA charter, the Consultant to the consortium, Mr. Louis Agbe, explained that the key vision of the charter is to “improve the health outcomes for the majority of Ghanaians, especially the vulnerable in society.”

Mr. Louis Agbe disclosed that, funding for the activities will be sourced from philanthropists, domestic resource mobilization from donor foundations, corporate institutions and external resource mobilization from foreign partners.

The media launch of the non-state actors (NSAs) charter in Ghana, which was held in Accra, was supported by key organizations including HHFG, West African AIDS Foundation (WAAF), Society for Women and AIDs in Africa (SWAA), and Clikgold Association.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana