FDA destroys GHS100,000 worth of expired products

The Food & Drugs Authority says it is stepping-up its market surveillance after discovering some traders are deliberately selling unwholesome products to the public.

In the Northern Region the authority has destroyed some expired products worth 100 thousand Ghana Cedis seized from traders.

The items ranged from baby foods to herbal products.

Martina Bugri joined the FDA on the surveillance in the Northern Regional capital and reported the Northern Regional Director of the FDA as saying they will continue with the destruction until expired products are gotten rid of.

“When we come to your shop and we find these expired products on your shelves we give you administrative charges,” Martin Kissi said.

He added that the charges are slapped depending on the quantity of expired products found on the shelves.

According to him, most of the expired products are imported into the country from neighboring countries so they have been liaising with the Customs divisions to fight the canker.

“We have CEPS and Customs barriers. So we liaise with them so that as and when the products enter they inform us and we do a follow up,” he said.

“Most of these expired products come through unapproved routes. As and when we get them we seize them and destroy them,” he added.