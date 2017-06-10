Cephas Arthur transferred in new IGP shake-up

Director of Police Public Affairs Superintendent Cephas Arthur has been moved to East Legon Police District in the latest police shake-up by the Inspector General of Police.

He will be the commander there whilst his place is taken up by his deputy DSP Sheila Abayie-Buckman.

Superintendent Arthur will be remembered for his famous “we are in charge” drama at the Accra Central when protestors from the Sodom and Gomorrah, a slum in Accra threatened to takeover Parliament House after their houses were demolished by the AMA.

Armed with clubs and chanting, the protestors marched through the streets charging and swearing at innocent citizens. The citizens run helter skelter for their lives including the police.

Superintendent Arthur who sped off from the scene of the attack told a Citi FM reporter, the police were in charge of the situation.

IGP David Asante Apeatu’s latest shakeup in the police service may have been expected but the individuals affected least expected their transfers.

Last night he released a memo detailing some 38 changes, which also affected Former Director of Public Affairs ACP David Eklu who now becomes Director General for Public Affairs Directorate. The position was initially scrapped when DCOP Ampah Benin was moved.

Others affected are Deputy Ashanti Region Police Commander ACP Ampofo-Duku who now heads to the welfare unit of the police service as a Director.

The Kwabenya District commander Superintendent Bright Boafo will now join the Police Investigation and Professional Standards Bureau (PIPS) and Airport Divisional commander Chief Superintendent Ernest Aboagye Sarpong will now head to National Headquarters.

The changes take immediate effect.