Walsh gets Africa shooting post

Walsh’s inclusion in the ASSF internal body reflects his strong organisational abilities and understanding of sports administration despite his disqualification from the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) elections held recently on nationality grounds.

The president of the Ghana Shooting Sports Federation (GSSF), Cillian Walsh, has been elected to serve on the Board of the Africa Shooting Sports Federation (ASSF) at a General Meeting in Cairo, Egypt, last month.

According to the President of the ASSF, Hazem Hosney, his outfit was delighted to draw from Mr Walsh’s innate and highly developed skills base and sporting knowledge prior to Tokyo 2020.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Mr Walsh, a founding member of the GSSF and an international instructor, said he was honoured to be elevated to such a high office and was ready to use his position to develop the sport in the country.





