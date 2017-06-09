VVIP, VIP lounges at Kotoka Airport to be shut down

The VVIP and VIP sections of the Kotoka International Airport will be shut down from Monday, Myjoyonline.com has learnt.

A statement issued from the office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the lounges will no longer be accessible from July 12, 2017.

It did not however state the reason behind the closure.

The full notice by the Ministry is as follows;

GENERAL NOTICE

TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF THE V.V.I.P LOUNGE

​The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to bring to the attention of the general public and affected Institutions that due to circumstances beyond its control, it has become necessary to shut down the V.V.I.P and V.I.P Lounges at the Kotoka International Airport, with very limited access, from Monday 12th June, 2017 until further notice.

​In the meantime, special arrangements shall be put in place by the Protocol Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration for the Diplomatic Corps and Senior

Government Officials only.​

In this regard, all other passengers are advised to use the normal departure and arrival channels at the Kotoka International Airport.

​This Notice supersedes General Notice with Reference No. DS/AF/3 dated 4th May, 2015.