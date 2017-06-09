VitSaf Foundation, Airlly Eventz to mark Vitiligo Day in Ho

VitSaf Foundation and Airlly Eventz, will host this year’s Vitiligo Day in the Volta Regional capital, Ho. The event will be held on Sunday, June 25, 2017; the global day for commemorating the Vitiligo.

A disease that causes the loss of skin colour in blotches, Vitiligo occurs when pigment-producing cells die or stop functioning.

Loss of skin colour can affect any part of the body, including the mouth, hair and eyes. It may be more noticeable in people with darker skin.

Treatment may improve the appearance of the skin, but doesn’t cure the disease.

The condition according to research, has a considerable negative psychological and social impact on patients, due to the many misconceptions among the public.

The first World Vitiligo Day was held on June 25, 2011, and has since become an annual global event. As part of the 2017 celebration in Ghana, the organizations will hold an awareness walk through the principal streets of Ho. Other educational campaigns will also be held on the media.

Some personalities who will join the team to celebrate the day include, Enam Heikeens (National Vitiligo Ambassador), Actor John Dumelo and the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa.

The occasion will also be used to outdoor the Volta Regional Vitiligo Ambassador.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana