Video: I don’t engage in fraud, agent used fraudulent card for my flight – Dammy Krane

Nigerian singer Dammy Krane, who was released from jail in the US jail after meeting a $7500 bail condition, has spoken after his release.

The singer was last Friday arrested for credit card theft, grand theft and identity fraud in Miami, USA.

When he appeared in court, he pleaded not guilty to the charges and demanded a trial by jury. He is expected to reappear in court on June 23, 2017.

Speaking in a post on Instagram after his release, the ‘Amin’ hit singer apologised to his family, team and fans for the unfortunate incident.

He stressed that he does not engage in fraud and blamed the agent for his show in the US for booking his flight with fraudulent cards.

