Tribute by mother of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama

This passion continued into adulthood. An avid sportsman, he played lawn tennis for the Army and for leisure. In addition to being a strong swimmer, he also recently explored golf and equestrianism. He was always learning, looking for ways to improve himself and to be a better human being.

On 1st November, 1985 my sweet baby boy gave me the greatest gift of all—he made me a mother for the first time. Maxwell Adam Mahama was such a special child. He had a pure, loving, kind heart reflected in his always smiling face. Since childhood, Adam was very energetic. Throughout school he always participated and excelled in sports.

As a compassionate animal lover, his respect for life also extended to his pets. His family and friends know of some of his dogs, especially Luna, who brought him so much joy.

He would pay tribute to her on the anniversary of her death. While I was in Ghana in March, he lost a dog and he spent time alone with the dead dog shedding tears, after which he buried it. Then he said,

“Mummy, that was my children’s pet. As soon as they wake up they go and check on it before anything else.” He said he had to get another dog for his children.

Adam loved his family fiercely. He had a great sense of duty to his family and to those around him; you knew you could always count on Adam to be there whenever you needed him, always a phone call away from doing whatever I needed help with, no matter how small the task. I am so proud of the son I raised, an honourable man who took care of others, who protected his nation, and who displayed true manhood in how he cared for his wife and kids.

I am falling to pieces. Tell the killers they have destroyed me. Tell them he was a very special son, forever my boy, calling me Mummy, Mummy, Mummy. He could never string a sentence together without

“Mummy” in it. Tell them they do not know this loving, very affectionate son of mine. They do not know about how he would walk in, lift me up, put me on the sofa, say “relax Mummy” and massage my feet.

He openly showed his affection for me without shame. He could not walk with me without his arm around my shoulders. Mummy could not save her son. Mummy was not there to comfort him or take the pain away.

To Barbara, the daughter Adam gave me, my daughter who would openly proclaim to the world how special her husband is, what an amazing father he was, I say, this bond will from now be much stronger than it already is. I will always be there for you. A doting, loving father my son was. Barbara’s sons, my grandsons, have been robbed of their love and joy. Whenever he hugged and kissed me in their presence, he would say “Jaden, Jerry, this is how you should treat your mummy.” His dream was to make his family and myself comfortable.



