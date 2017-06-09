Tribute by Ghana Armed Forces to Major Maxwell Adam Mahama

He attended the St John’s Secondary School from 2001 to 2004, where he obtained the Senior Secondary School Certificate. In December 2014, he obtained the Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science with History from the University of Ghana, Legon.

The late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama was born on 01 November 1985 at Bole in the Northern Region. He hails from Tumu in the Upper West Region.

He enrolled as a distance learning student at the University of Leicester, UK in 2015 and was due to graduate at the 2017 summer’s degree ceremonies with a Master of Science (MSc) in Security and Risk Management degree.

The late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama was a member of Regular Career Course Intake 47 that entered the Ghana Military Academy (GMA) at Teshie on 06 October 2005.

He was commissioned into the Ghana Army, Infantry Corps as a Second Lieutenant on 07 September 2007 after completion of his basic military training at the GMA. He was posted to 5 Infantry Battalion as a Platoon Commander on first commission, a Unit he was serving diligently till his unfortunate passing.

In the course of his 9 years Meritorious Service with the colours, the late Major Adam Mahama attended several relevant military career courses commensurate to his rank.

He also passed all his officers promotion examinations (PROMEX) and was promoted posthumously to the substantive rank of Major on 05 June 2017 with effect from 29 May 2017 by the Commander – in – Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, His Excellency, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo – Addo. Notable among the courses he had attended include:

a. The Regimental Signal Officers/Regimental Signal Instructors (RSO/RSI) Course from September to December 2009, at the Signal Training School, Burma Camp.

b. The Young Officers Course at the Ghana Military Academy and Training Schools (Army Combat Training School) at Teshie from July to November 2012.

c. The Public and Non-Public Accounts Course at the Forces Pay Corps Technical Training School, Burma Camp from April to June 2014.

d. African Contingency Operations Assistance (ACOTA) Instructor Writing Course “Train the Trainer” at the defence signal Regiment, Burma Camp from 13 Feb to 10 Mar 17.



