Tears flow at Major Mahama’s burial service

With red and black colours dominating the ambiance of colours at the forecourt of the State House, some of the mourners, including late Major Mahama’s family members, school mates, church members, friends, work colleagues, and well-wishers intermittently cried.

Handkerchiefs went up and down on people’s faces. They were not being used to wipe sweats but tears. That was the mood at the forecourt of the State House in Accra Friday morning where hundreds of people, gathered to pay their last respects to the lynched Major Maxwell Adam Mahama.

The casket of the late Major Mahama was decorated with the national colours of Ghana, with his cup, sword and uniform placed on it.

In front of the casket, stood a large, framed painting portrait of the slain soldier.

Armed security officers, particularly soldiers were seen at various joints at the State House, providing security for the mourners and property at the funeral grounds.

Members and leaders from both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as well as other political parties were all there to pay their last respect to Major Mahama.

Described as a “Fallen hero and a true gentleman and selfless leader” in the funeral brouchure, late Major Mahama was born on November 1, 1985 to Captain Dennis Mahama and Veronica Bamford.

Major Mahama was lynched by some residents of Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region who were reported to have mistaken the army officer’s identity as an armed robber.





