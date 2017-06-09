Roads closed for Major Mahama’s funeral

The affected roads are Castle Road, from AU Roundabout towards Osu Cemetry traffic light to the State House

Some roads in Accra have been closed by the Ghana Police Service due to the state burial of the late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama at the forecourt of the State House.

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police command, ASP Afia Tengeh, the roads will be opened after the event.

She advised motorists using the Osu cemetery road towards the AU Roundabout to use the Accra Sports Stadium to the Ministries through National Theatre to the Central Business District (CBD).

She entreated motorists to observe the arrangements and plan for alternative routes before embarking on their respective journeys.

In addition, ASP Tengeh said, police personnel would be positioned at vantage points to assist with traffic direction and diversions for a successful event.

The late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama was murdered by some residence of Denkyria-Obuasi in the Central Region, who claimed they thought he was an armed robber.



