Ping-pong League: Kings Royal to cause sensation

The Labadi-based club, owned by legal practitioner, Christopher King, managed to upstage title contenders Immigration and [email protected] to leapfrog to the second position with 26 points, albeit playing a game more than Immigration and Emefs.

Surprise package, Kings Royal Academy (KRA), who shocked all to move up to the second position behind league leaders, Tesano Spinners, will be the focus of attention when they play Navy in the second match of the sixth week fixtures of the ongoing table tennis league at the D.G.Hathiramani Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium this weekend.

However, things are expected to change with a bye for KRA in the first round matches of the day. League contenders Immigration, Spinners and Emefs will take advantage of this with three rounds of matches to be played on Saturday.

Spinners currently lead with 30 points from 10 games and will meet Synergy, seeking to solidify their place on top of the ladder in the first round match, before third place Immigration face off with Navy in a tough encounter.

[email protected] who together with Immigration have 25 points and have played one less game, will meet the Ghana Army in a cagey affair while Team Baboo take on the Ghana Revenue Authority(GRA) table tennis team.

In other first round matches, Ashanti Otumfuo Stars will meet Western Table Tennis Club, Police play Madina Stars, Loopers face Fire and Team Coach Addo engage Ashaiman Club in another fierce battle.

The second round matches will see Spinners playing Team Coach Addo, Immigration clash with Fire, Navy encounter GRA, Loopers versus Western and Emefs versus Otumfuo Stars.

In other matches, Team Baboo play Police, Army battle with Synergy, Madina Stars engage Ashaiman Club as GRA draw a bye.

In the third and final round matches for the day, Immigration will face KRA, Fire play Western and Navy encounter GRA.

The other matches will witness Loopers battling Emefs, Otumfuo Stars against Synergy, Team Baboo versus Ashaiman Club, Army take on Coach Addo, Spinners versus Madina Stars, while Police stand bye.



