Photos: Thousands attend 2017 Hitz FM Rep Ur Jersey

The atmosphere at the Aviation Social Centre was quite electric as thousands of soccer fanatics trooped there to be a part of the 7th edition of Hitz FM’s Rep Ur Jersey.

The star-studded event had the likes of black stars player Agyeman Badu, musicians Kofi Kinaata, Donzy Chaka, Epixode, Lil Shaker, Gemini Kidi, Eye Judah, Beatz Da Kay, controversial counsellor George Lutterodt and a host of others in attendance.

Patrons participated in several sporting games such as; basketball, volleyball, table tennis, ball juggling, video games and others.

The football competition saw Hitz FM presenters forming their own teams to compete amongst each other.

The first football match was between morning show host Kleff Manuel Justice (KMJ’s) Classic FC and host of ‘Omotuo Dedeede’ Mic Gizo’s Ladies FC and at the end of the match, Mic Gizo’s Ladies FC triumphed over KMJ’s team.

Host of ‘Hitz Gallery’, Dr Pounds whose Pounds FC team, included the likes of musician Kofi Kinaata, Donzy Chaka, Counselor Lutterodt, comedian Hogan and Joy Prime’s Ibrahim Ben Bako, failed to qualify to the next stage as they lost to the Turn UP FC led by Mequry Quaye.

Ladies FC lost to the Turn Up FC in a penalty shootout during the final stage, and at the end of the football competition, Mequry Quaye’s team emerged champions. They thus won gold.

Mic Gizo’s Ladies FC came second earning a Silver medal, Dr. Pounds’ Pounds FC claimed the third spot earning a Bronze medal and the defending champions Classic FC claimed the 4th position.

The event’s sponsors such as Heineken, Hisense, Go TV, Bet Way and Dream Cosmetics gave out souvenirs to patrons including a return ticket to Dubai from RwandAir.

To climax the event, a giant screen was mounted for football enthusiasts to watch the grand finale of the European Champions League between Real Madrid and Juventus and at the end of the match, Real Madrid reclaimed their spot as defending champions beating Juventus by four goals to one.

