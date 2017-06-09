Photos: Late Major Mahama on his major route out of earth

Tears gush out in torrents from the eyes of relatives as well as strangers as the hitherto brilliant career and life of a senior military officer, have been cut short by the will of some natives of his motherland – Ghana.

Major Maxwell Adam Mahama met his untimely death last Monday, when some residents of Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region, lynched him in a case of mistaken identity. He was clobbered, stoned and burnt after he had fallen unconscious.

The golf lover pleaded with his assailants to spare his life, but no one was ready to listen to him. His rude death has widely been condemned by Ghanaians with a resolve to end all cases of mob injustice.

At the state burial at the State House in Accra, tributes worth millions of cedis capture vivid attributes of the fallen hero.

Below are some pictures Myjoyonline.com has compiled for you: