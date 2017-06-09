PFAG advocates more medical check-ups

The General Secretary of the Professional Football Association of Ghana (PFAG), Tony Baffoe, has advocated medical care insurances for the various clubs and players in the country.

Mr Baffoe noted that the normal medical check-up per season is not sufficient to meet players’ demands throughout the season.

The former Black Stars player made this call in the wake of the sudden demise of Ivorian midfielder, Cheick Tiote, after suffering a heart attack while training with his Chinese outfit, Beijing Enterprises, last Monday.

Tiote’s death has raised a lot of concerns amidst reports that players are not properly examined medically by clubs as the former Cote d’Ivoire midfield kingpin joins fellow Africans, Cameroun’s duo of Marc-Vivien Foé and Patrick Ekeng, Bart Opoku and Benjamin Owusu of Ghana, Samuel Okwaraji, Amir Angwe, John Ikoroma, Bobsam Elejiko, Endurance Idahor and Chinonso Ihelwere Henry of Nigeria, and Malian Sekou Camara, among others, whose live were claimed through cardiac arrest while playing for their clubs and country.

In an interview with the Graphic Sports, Mr Baffoe said, “Cheick Tiote’s death and many others should alert us in a way that the inside of a human being is different from the outside and a medical check-up per season is not sufficient”.

“We at the PFAG will lead the advocacy through more educational programmes by making sure medical care insurances are a must for every player and club. That is why we will continue to advocate standard contracts not only in Ghana but in the whole of Africa,” he added.

Mr Baffoe also called for proper insurance packages to cover extra medical expenses to clubs that may arrive as a result of frequent check-ups.

When asked about how players could plan their lives after retirement, he stressed the need for ex-footballers to be involved in football management.

He, therefore, called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to encourage IT lessons by making it a must in our coaching and administrative programmes.



