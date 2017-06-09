Para athlete Atsu Dzidzienyo presents medals to CAL Bank

According to Mr Dzidzienyo, he managed to compete in three of the track events – the 100 metres, 200 metres and 400 meters men’s T53 category and qualified to compete in the world Paralympic championship in London.

A paralympic athlete, Mr Maclean Atsu Dzidzienyo has dedicated two medals to management and staff of CAL bank at a ceremony in Accra. The gesture was to show appreciation to the bank for supporting him to participate in the IPC Desert Challenge Games in Arizona, USA this year.

” I have a desire to raise high the flag of Ghana and I am determined to make that happen even with the limited resources” he stated.

He expressed appreciation to CAL bank for ensuring that he had a return ticket, accommodation and feeding while at the competition. Mr Dzidzienyo commended the bank for financing a physically challenged athlete to participate in an international competition.

Mr Dzidzienyo also disclosed that he won two bronze medals in the men’s 100m and 150m categories which to him was earned due to his hard work as well as support from the bank.

He was hopeful that other institutions and individuals would see the need to support such lesser known sports to win more laurels for the nation.

”The lesser known sports must receive same support like the other sports” he stressed.

Mr Frank Adu Jr, Managing Director of CAL bank was full of praise for the athlete and commended him for promoting a sport which had been left to its fate.

He also urged him to remain focused and determined as he prepares for other difficult tournaments.





