Nifa SHS appeals for assembly hall

Headmaster of the Nifa Senior High School, Adukrom, Dr Philip Victor Akoto, has called on philanthropic organisations to assist the school to provide an assembly hall for a student population of 2,500.

He said the dining hall which would have been used for such events, was also not big enough to accommodate the entire student population because “dining sessions are even done in batches”.

The headmaster who made the appeal at a speech and prize giving day ceremony, said over the years, the school has positioned itself as one of the best schools for academic excellence.

He said the school consistently improved upon its performance in the West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and tops in several extra curriculum activities in the region.

Professor Dominic Fobih, former Minister of State and Board Chairman of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (Getfund), said the fund had more uncompleted projects than completed ones in many schools and institutions.

He said the fund was heavily in debt to the extent that its liability was four-times its present annual revenue hence the need for all to support our educational system.

Professor Fobih said in order to reverse the situation, “Getfund intends to provide the needed leadership by introducing a new policy that will allow individual and group participation in its activities”.

He said this would include a partnership in which Getfund would only give technical support on any educational project of a partner’s choice or equal sharing of the cost of a project or supplies with a partner.

Mr Dan Kwaku Botwe, the Minister for Regional Reorganization and Development and Member of Parliament for Okere, who unveiled a bust in honour of the first headmaster of the school, Mr J.K Opare-Baidu, said as a representative of the people in the area, he would continue to partner the school in its development effort.