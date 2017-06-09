Major Mahama’s murder is “animalistic” – Ivor Greenstreet

According to him, such occurrences occurred during the formation period of man and such a practice should not be tolerated by any civilised society.

A former Presidential candidate of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Mr Ivor Greenstreet, has described the murder of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama as “animalistic”.

He was speaking to Graphic Online at the forecourt of the State House in Accra, where the remains of the late Major Mahama was laid in state Friday morning.

He said the lynching of Major Mahama should be the last case of lynching in the country.

Mr Greenstreet, however, said the practice of lynching could only be stopped in the country when state institutions work.

He has, therefore, called on the government to ensure that state institutions are strengthened to function the way they should be functioning.

Several mourners gathered at the forecourt of the State House to pay their last respect to Major Mahama.





