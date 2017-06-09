Major Mahama’s death should turn Ghanaian’s from lynching – Heward Mills

The Founder of the Light House Chapel International, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has said the death of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama should not be in vain but it should be a turning point in Ghana’s history to desist from acts of murder and wickedness.

Delivering a sermon at the burial service of the late Major Mahama at the forecourt of the State House in Accra, he said it was his prayer that there would be a break in lynching, which was hovering all over Ghana.

“We block that evil spirit and say let it depart from our territory”, he prayed.

He said Ghana needed to be delivered from the spirit of lynching and murder in order to restore the country back to its glory as the safest place in Africa.

Bishop Deg Heward Mills led the gathering at the funeral grounds to pray for Ghana and its citizens.

He also prayed that God should cast away any evil spirit taking dominion over citizens of the country and using them to commit crimes and further prayed against any spirit of wickedness, armed robbery, and hardened hearts.

He, however, admonished the gathering at the funeral grounds and the entire nation to make their salvation a critical issue in their daily life.

He said many people had taken their salvation for granted by not working on their souls.

He said the human body could be destroyed but the soul cannot be destroyed and would be rewarded by God according to what they did on earth.



