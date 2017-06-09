Library gets book back 52 years late

A Connecticut library said an anonymous person recently dropped off an apology note and a book that was 52 years overdue.

West Hartford Libraries posted a photo to Facebook on Monday showing the apology note and the card that states the book was due back Sept. 29, 1965.

“Returning this book to you after too many years. Sorry it has taken so long,” the note reads.

The library said the book was Who Has Seen the Wind, by W.O. Mitchell.

“Thank you to whomever dropped this in our Book Drop this morning!” the Facebook post said.

The library said the book is now on display at the facility’s Local History room.