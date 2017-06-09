Krobos condemn Sarkodie over ‘undignified’ comment in latest song

A Krobo youth group, Kloma Hengma has described as deliberate, calculated and unacceptable a song it claims denigrates image of their women.

The song titled ‘Jennifer Lomotey’ features rapper Michael Owusu Addo known in showbiz as Sarkodie and has a line in the song that describes Krobo women as promiscuously cursed.

Sarkodie eulogised one Jennifer Lomotey in the song but described her as an ”Adwaman” Krobo cursed with sexual promiscuity by Komfo Anokye.

The Krobo youth group said it found the words of the rapper a ”deliberate” and ”calculated” one aimed at denigrating the Krobos and their gallant women.

The group also said it is at a loss as to how an artiste with impeccable reputation like Sarkodie could stoop that low to make a comment like this.

The Women Organizer of the group, Esther Maseyo Azu said the words of the artiste are insensitive and contribute needlessly to a fabricated myth about krobo women.

The educationist, Esther Azu further argued, ” Every tribe may have a myth, but his [Sarkodie] attempt to commercialize the so-called myth at our expense to make financial gains and profit for himself is where we have the problem.”

“This is deliberate. This is calculated. This is unacceptable in this 21st century,” she said.

She said the group wants ”Sarkodie and his team to know that they will regret for making mockery of us. We have lined up a number of actions to deal ruthlessly with them. We are adopting a number of measures to seek redress.”

