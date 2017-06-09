Kofi Wayo asks military to withdraw from all galamsey areas

Maverick politician and founder of the defunct United Renaissance Party (URP), Mr Charles Kofi Wayo, who says he has resigned from politics on Friday paid his last respects to Major Maxwell Adam Mahama and described him as a “warrior”.

In an interview with Graphic Online at the forecourt of the State House, where the state burial service was underway Friday morning, Mr Wayo expressed worry over the manner in which the army officer died, calling on the Military High Command to ensure that soldiers do not find themselves in galamsey areas.

He said the military high command should recall their men from the galamsey sites since it was not part of their contract with the state.

He has, however, commended the government for giving a state burial to the slain soldier saying it was the best the nation could do to show respect to the army Major who met his untimely death on the line of duty.



