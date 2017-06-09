I’ve confidence in new-look Stars

Former Black Stars player, Tony Baffoe, says he has a lot of confidence in the new-look team which was announced by Coach Kwasi Appiah for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on Sunday.

Mr Baffoe explained that Coach Appiah needed time with his team to prove to Ghanaians what they are capable of and called on everyone to throw their weight behind the team as they begin their AFCON qualifying campaign against the Walias at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The new-look Stars team constituted by Coach Appiah, who is making his second stint with the team, includes seven home-based players who will be hoping to prove themselves if given the nod.

In an interview with the Graphic Sports, the General Secretary of the Professional Football Association of Ghana (PFAG), believes the invited young players will learn and look up to their seniors as they serve the country.

“I have a lot of confidence in Kwasi Appiah’s team but we must give them time as well as the necessary support. The young ones can look up to their seniors and learn from them as they all play for Ghana,” he said.

When asked about what the team need to succeed, Mr Baffoe advised the Stars to stay united and avoid individual differences by complimenting each other and also being transparent.

He also called on the technical team to involve themselves in youth development and intense scouting, both locally and internationally.

“My advice to them is to stay united and not allow anyone to divide them and they must also complement each other and be transparent without seeking their individual interest,” he said.

“The technical team must get involved in youth development and intense scouting in and outside the country which they are already doing and I am very happy about.

“Ghana needs a playing identity and philosophy and I know that Kwasi and his team are working on that,” he added.



