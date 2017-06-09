Itinerary of Floyd Mayweather’s Ghana trip (VIDEO)

The tough-talking American is expected to touch down in Ghana from Nigeria on June 15 and he will be whisked away to the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs at Dodowa in Accra for an interaction with the traditional leaders of the region.

American boxing icon, Floyd “Money” Mayweather will be in Ghana from June 15-16 as part of his “Undefeated Tour” of Africa.

The silky-tongued Money Team (TMT) boss is then billed by organisers, Upscale Entertainment to hold a motivational session while in Accra.

Mayweather is also scheduled to host a corporate dinner at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel and later a nightclub event.

He will also witness a boxing exhibition bout in his honour at the Bukom Boxing Arena on June 16.

Mayweather will watch a boxing bill headlined by a fight involving Ghana’s world title hopeful Obodai Sai and undefeated Namibian brawler Walter Kautondokwa for the IBF & WBO Africa Middleweight Championship.

On the undercard is an exhibition involving IBO world lightweight title holder Emmanuel “Gameboy” Tagoe and his rival George “Red Tiger” Ashie over five rounds and two other amateur bouts. Floyd Mayweather’s itinerary

