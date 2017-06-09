I still miss Black Stars — Muntari

The midfielder and his counterpart Kevin-Prince Boateng fell out with Coach Kwasi Appiah at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. They were handed indefinite suspensions for allegedly physically attacking Black Stars management members, including Moses Armah (Mospacka).

Sulley Muntari has confessed he has missed playing for Ghana at the international level three years after being suspended from the Black Stars.

The Pescara of Italy player apologised for his actions in 2016 but is yet to make a comeback in the team.

“I write to express my sincere apology to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the entire nation for any embarrassment that my action in Brazil brought to the Black Stars Team, the GFA and my beloved country Ghana. I have reflected on what happened and I am deeply sorry and apologise to all the stakeholders in the GFA who were offended by my actions,” part of his apology letter stated.

Speaking on Starr FM’s Starr Chat with Bola Ray last Wednesday, the former Milan player said: “I miss the Black Stars.”

Coach Kwasi Appiah lost his job after the Brazil Mundial but was reinstated in 2017 with a task to qualify the four-time African champions to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Muntari believes Appiah has gained a lot of experience now to lead the team to success.

“Kwasi Appiah is good. He doesn’t talk a lot. It’s important that he is back. He does his best in a simple way,” the 32-year-old stated.

Meanwhile, Muntari has extolled the leadership qualities of his former teammate, Stephen Appiah, describing him as a better leader of the senior national team.

Appiah, who is now the technical coordinator of the senior national team, captained the Black Stars to its first World Cup in Germany 2006 and also led the nation to South Africa 2010.

Muntari, who had always been a mainstay of the national team until recently, credited Appiah for making the Stars attractive and competitive. In his opinion, Appiah’s experience made him a better leader of the team compared to the current captain Asamoah Gyan.

“Stephen by far…because Asamoah is just a young one. Stephen had been there for so long; he made the Black Stars, Black Stars,” the former Inter and AC Milan midfielder told Bola Ray on Starr Chat last Wednesday.

The Pescara midfielder added, “he (Appiah) was amazing on the pitch and off the pitch.

He made sure that we were comfortable around him; he was an amazing leader. Asamoah is doing his best…but Appiah is way ahead.”



