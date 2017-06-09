Full text: ‘I would have traded places with you – heart-broken mother reads tribute

On lst November, 1985 my sweet baby boy, for me the greatest gift of all-he made me a mother for the first time. Maxwell Adam Mahama was such a special child. He had a pure, loving, kind heart reflected in his always smiling face. Since childhood. Adam was very energetic. Throughout school he always participated and excelled in sports.

This passion continued into adulthood. An avid sportsman. he played lawn tennis for the Army and for leisure. In addition to being a strong swimmer, he also recently explored golf and equestrianism. He was always learning. looking for ways to improve himself and to be a better human being.

As a compassionate animal lover, his respect for life also extended to his pets. His family and friends know of some of his dogs. especially Luna. who brought him so much joy. He would pay tribute to her on the anniversary of her death. While I was in Ghana in March. he lost a dog and he spent time alone with the dead dog shedding tears, after which he buried it. Then he said ‘Mummy that was my children’s pet. As soon as they wake up they go and check on it before anything else.” He said he had to get another dog for his children.

Adam loved his family fiercely. He had a great sense of duty to his family and to those around him’ you knew you could always count on Adam to be there whenever you needed him. always a phone call away from doing whatever I needed help with no matter how small the task. I am so proud of the son I raised, an honourable man who took care of others,who protected his nation. and who displayed true manhood in how he cared for his wife and kids.

I am falling to pieces. Tell the killers they have destroyed me. Tell them he was a very special son. forever my boy. calling me Mummy, Mummy. Mummy. He could never string a sentence together without “Mummy” in it. Tell them they do not know this loving. very affectionate son of mine. They do not know about how he would walk in, lift me up, put me on the sofa and say “relax Mummy” and massage my feet.

He openly showed his affection for me without shame. He could not walk with me without his arm around my shoulders. Mummy could not save her son. Mummy was not there to comfort him or take the pain away.

To Barbara the daughter Adam gave me my daughter who would openly proclaim to the world how special her husband is what an amazing father he was I say this bond will from now be much stronger than it already is. I will always be there for you. A doting loving father my son was. Barbara’s sons. my grandsons. have been robbed of their love and joy. Whenever he hugged and kissed me in their presence, he would say “Jaden. Jerry this is how you should treat your mummy.” His dream was to make his family and myself comfortable.

He had a good heart, compassionate, loving and affectionate. it hurts me that this has turned political. He loved his country and vowed to protect its citizens but politics was not his business. I am lost. I am falling to pieces. Some friends are avoiding me and I can understand. since they do not know what to say, or how to console me in such a horrendous circumstance. Total strangers have called me crying, sharing in my grief.

My head is spinning. I hope I do not go crazy. Please do not let this happen to another mother. I am a woman of faith, so death and dying are not my fears but never in my wildest nightmares did I ever think I would be burying my son. Never! The gruesome and horrific way my son was snatched from this earth is beyond any words. It feels as if my heart has been ripped from my chest. I feel hollow, just moving about like an empty shell. My baby is gone forever. They have taken him away from me. His life was cut short in a most violent and disgusting way.

I need an answer to my question-WHY? Give me an opportunity to face these murderers so they can see and understand what they have done to a mother. Let me tell them what they do not know about my son. Adam. Let me show them his two innocent children. Tell them they have taken Barbara’s sunshine away.

Mummy was not there to hold her dying son to comfort him. Mummy was not there to ease his pain. I will go to my grave with this void in my heart and with this pain, Adam. I hope you know how much mummy loves you. I hope you know that I would trade places with you on that fateful day if I could.

Adam, mummy is very proud of you.Mummy knows the type of heart you had. Mummy knows that only God knows best and He alone loves you more than I do. Mummy loves you and mummy will never let your memory be forgotten.