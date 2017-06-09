Francis Sosu’s client ‘admits’ he made accusations out of depression in secret recording

Joy News has intercepted a secret recording in Francis Agyare, the client of embattled Francis Xavier Sosu, admitting that he accused the lawyer of fraud out of frustration.

Mr Agyare’s complaint to the General Legal Council led to the suspension of the popular human rights lawyer.

According to Francis Agyare, his lawyer set out to dupe him of a GHC200, 000 compensation granted by a court after his release from a 14-year unlawful detention.

The renowned human rights lawyer was last week handed a four-year ban from practicing as a lawyer after pleading guilty to two charges.

One of the charges, on the basis of which he suffered a one-year ban, was founded on a complaint brought by Mr. Agyare accusing the lawyer of attempting to swindle him.

Giving an account of what transpired between the two in an interview on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show Thursday, the 49-year-old man said his lawyer deserves the treatment he is getting and pleaded with Ghanaians not to fault him (Agyare).

However, in a September 30, 2014, recording, Mr Agyare is heard pleading for forgiveness for going public with the allegations even as Mr Sosu was fighting for his case in court.

Lawyer Sosu has confirmed to Joy News that the recording was made in his final meeting with Mr Agyare following a previous allegation Mr. Agyare leveled against him.

Below is an audio report by Joy News' Favour Nunoo which also contains bits of the intercepted recording.