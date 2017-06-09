Dogboe ready for fight June 22

Dogboe, who holds a record 16 wins from 16 fights, is expected to slug it out with the Argentinian (25 wins, 3 loss and a draw in 29 fights) in a Final Eliminator towards a world title shot.

Ghanaian undefeated boxer Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe says he expects a tough bout against Argentine’s Javier Chacon when they lock horns in a WBO International Super Bantamweight Championship at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra on June 22.

Addressing the media in Accra last Wednesday at the launch of the bout, Dogboe expressed satisfaction with the opportunity which he said would be the way to achieve his dreams of a world title.

He called on Ghanaians to support him during the fight and gave an assurance of a sound victory to prove his worth as a promising star in the sport

“I expect a tough challenge from Javier Chacon because he is a strong fighter who attacks till the end,” Dogboe said.

“Despite having more fights than I, I believe I can defeat him to achieve my dreams of landing a World title, and I urge Ghanaians to come and support me on the night,” he added.

A WBO boxing promoter, Mike Altamure, noted that the fight promises to be a tough one with both boxers proving to be good.

Samir Captan, a former President fo the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and the WBO representaive in the country, said he was not in to favour any particular boxer, noting that “every boxer ranked by the WBO is a tough opponent.”

For his part, Dr Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah who represented the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Isaac Asiamah, tasked Dogboe to seize the opportunity and make Ghana and himself proud.

The bout is organised by Rising Star Africa Promotion and sponsored by uniBank, Box Nation, Airport View Hotel, GQ Companies, GTV Sports+ and Tyc Sports.



