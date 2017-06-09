DCE committed to implementing NPP Manifesto

THE District Chief Executive (DCE) for Atwima Nwabiagya, Mr Michael Awuku Amoah, has stated that he is committed to implementing the 2016 Manifesto of his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), for rapid development in his district.

He said job creation was an integral part of the NPP manifesto, hence the party was working day and night to fulfil all campaign promises.

He stated this when he visited 15 communities in the district to introduce himself to the chiefs and people and some public and private financial institutions, as well as seek their support and assistance. There are about 69 major communities with over 200 villages in Atwima Nwabiagya.

Consortium

Mr Amoah noted that Ashanti Region contributed the about 60 per cent of poultry production in the country and out of the regional percentage, Atwima Nwabiagya alone contributed almost 80 per cent.

In line with this, he said forming a consortium of different institutions in the poultry industry and eliciting support from financial institutions would not be a wasted effort.

He mentioned Darko Farms, Mfum Farms, Topman Farms, Aninkora Farms and Agricare, as some of the institutions which had made tremendous contributions to the poultry industry over the years but were less resourceful due to lack of financial will.

Poor roads/unemployment

Mr Amoah stated that although the district was plagued with poor roads and lacked other social amenities, unemployment was a threat to the ‘Atwima Nwabiagya Society.’

The DCE said he would work with the district assembly to achieve results on job creation as entailed in the NPP manifesto.

He noted that the district was known for the production of citrus, clay, ginger and other natural resources.

With financial support, he said, citrus farms at the Barekese area, ginger production at Gyankobaa and clay business for earthenware at Mfensi and Afari could increase their production.

He further noted that Kasapreko Company Limited imported ginger and citrus for its ‘wine’ production, saying that if planned well, revenue invested in such imports could be diverted to producing large quantities.