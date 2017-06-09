Can Liberty put the brakes on WAFA?

The 0-5 defeat suffered by Accra Hearts of Oak at the hands of league leaders WAFA last Sunday and Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s narrow escape after being held 1-1 by Accra Great Olympics in Kumasi have shaken the traditional giants to sit up while the smaller club serve notice of their potential threat as the Premier League hots up this weekend.

The Black Stars’ AFCON qualifier against Ethiopia on Sunday, the 18th-week matches will be spread across the weekend beginning this afternoon at the Carl Reindorf Park at Dansoman where Liberty Professionals will test the might of league leaders WAFA.

WAFA’s hammering of Hearts to recapture the top spot puts the academy lads in the spotlight, with Liberty determined to work their way out of the relegation zone by handing the visitors their second straight away loss in Accra after losing to Inter Allies last week.

With players like Ibrahim Abukari, Abdulwahab Ibrahim, Majeed Ashimeru and skipper Gideon Waja in top shape and already eyeing the league title, WAFA will test the resolve of the Scientific Soccer lads as Coach Michael Osei puts his faith in Benjamin Eshun, Richard Kissi Boateng, Ernest Papa Arko and Eric Andoh to get him the maximum points.

Another venue which will be full of fireworks this afternoon will be the Tamale Utrecht Academy Park where bottom club Bolga All Stars host wounded Accra Hearts of Oak.

Last Sunday, Bolga All Stars managed to gain a point when they held Inter Allies to a 1-1 draw, but against a Hearts side who are still bleeding from their embarrassing loss at Sogakope, the home side will have to brace themselves for a strong response from the Phobians as they attempt to revive their title chances.

At the Cape Coast Stadium, Ebusua Dwarfs will attempt to make amends for their 0-3 defeat to Ashgold at Obuasi as they host sixth-placed Bechem United in a dicey match.

In other matches, Inter Allies will host 10th-placed Elmina Sharks at the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra, while Medeama host Ashgold at the T&A Park at Tarkwa.

Wa fans will also sit on thorns when defending champions Wa All Stars engage fourth-placed Berekum Chelsea.

Tomorrow at the Accra Sports Stadium, Accra Great Olympics will continue their fight out of the relegation zone as they play Tema Youth, while second-placed Aduana Stars welcome Kumasi Asante Kotoko to the Nana Agyeman Badu Park on Monday.

Kotoko have always found things very difficult at Dormaa-Ahenkro anytime they meet Aduana Stars who are unbeaten at home this season and look favourite to deny Kotoko an away win.



