Black Stars hammer Asokwa Deportivo 6-1

Jordan Ayew and Frank Acheampong scored for the Stars in the first half as Coach Kwasi Appiah paraded two sets of teams.

The Black Stars gave football fans in Kumasi something to cheer about ahead of Sunday’s 2019 AFCON qualifier against Ethiopia when they thrashed division one side Asokwa Deportivo 6-1 in their first practice match at the Baba Yara Stadium yesterday.

But the Asokwa-based side, who exposed the Stars defence a couple of times, came back strongly and deservedly pulled one goal back from a well- rehearsed free kick.

Deportivo’s goal, however, got the Stars to sit up and brought out the best in the team’s attacking force marshalled around Abdul Majid Waris who increased the tally to 3-1, two minutes after the second-tier side had scored. France-based Waris added a personal second goal with 15 minutes to end the game.

The Stars’ second team looked like a probable starting lineup for Sunday’s game as they looked solid and well composed even though they lacked some urgency and sharpness in attack.

Rafael Dwamena of Swiss side FC Zurich added two more goals late into the match as Appiah’s charges appeared too strong for their opponents.

Stars captain Asamoah Gyan and centre-back Jonathan Mensah who arrived in camp late from his US base did not feature in yesterday’s trial match.

However, the duo were engaged in jogging drills to improve their fitness.



