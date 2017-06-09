$3million worth of University of Ghana stadium equipment wasting away

Construction of the multi-million dollar stadium was started in 2004 by CONSAR Limited under the administration of former President John Agyekum Kuffuor.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah has directed that an audit should be conducted to ascertain the state of $3 million worth of equipment initially acquired for the construction of the University of Ghana stadium.

Page 1 of 2

However, work stalled in 2008, and for the next nine years, equipment including cables, television broadcast systems, telephone networks, ceramic tiles, sanitary items worth a total of $3 million dollars have been left at the mercy of the weather and thieves.

The equipment has been packed in storage containers and in some rooms of the concrete structure of the stadium where they are gradually growing obsolete and have been left at the mercy of the elements as well as rodents.

Mr Asiamah in an interview after a tour of the facility on Thursday afternoon said, he was disappointed by the current state of neglect and waste of the huge investment made by government into the construction of the stadium.



