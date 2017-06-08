Salinko eyes MP seat in 2020

Salinko who contested the Atwima Kwawoma Constituency parliamentary seat on the ticket of the Progressive People’s Party(PPP) garnered 858 against the 42,264 votes which saw New Patriotic’s Party(NPP) candidate, Dr Kojo Appiah-Kubi emerging as MP for the constituency.

Despite being walloped badly at the 2016 general elections, actor turned politician, Salinko, is not detered and still habours political ambitions and hopes to contest as a Member of Parliament in the next general elections.

The popular Kumawood actor born Abraham Kofi Davies was one of the creative arts personalities who contested but failed to make it into parliament after the December 7, 2016 elections.

In an interview with Showbiz on Tuesday, the Me Judge Akasa star said he was still hopeful of contesting on the ticket of PPP in the 2020 general elections if the leadership of the party deem him worthy enough.

“It is up to the leadership of the PPP to decide if I am the candidate they want to go with in the next elections. If they believe I did a good job in the last election and they extend a hand to me, then I will be willing to join their campaign,” he said.

When asked why he has been missing from the public eye, The Mask actor explained he has decided to take a year hiatus to attend to business and other personal issues which were put aside during his parliamentary bid in the 2016 elections.

“You know that during the campaigning period, there were a lot of pressing issues which I could not attend to so after the elections, I decided to take a year off to put things in their right places,” he said.

He told Showbiz he’s also utilising his time to embark on weekly clean up campaigns to help rid the country of filth.

“ I am embarking on a weekly clean up exercise at various places across the country starting from the Ashanti Region.

“I want to start this clean up exercise so that our environment will be free from filth. My project is in line with the President’s initiative of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa,” he stated.

“I am going to do this in collaboration with the various MMDCES, corporate institutions, schools, and other associations.

“This exercise is non-political in nature as I was with NPP’s Delta Force last week to clean up some environs of Kumasi. I will be doing same with members of the NDC youth wing to mark the 25th anniversary of the party,” he added.



