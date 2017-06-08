Randy Walker, campus fave MC

As a young gentleman who believes in turning one’s passion into a profession, Randy has metarmophed from his days in Presec Legon as a regular party promoter into an adept events and TV producer, a fine compère, a TV/radio personality and a smooth voice over head.

To be successful, we have been told to dream big and Randy Walker described as campus favourite MC is doing just that. His dream is to host the Grammys one day.

He has steered affairs at events such Muse Live, The Dark Suburb Album Launch Concert, The Bic AFCON Promo (Grande Finale), The One Ghana Concert, The Ahaban Charity Cookout, UG Peace Talk, UG SRC Excellence Awards, Kokomlemle Street Carnival, Vodafone X Insomnia and a number of high-profiled events.

While a student at the University of Ghana, Legon, Randy worked with and for brands like The Multimedia Group, The Rave Media Group, Radio Univers, Mixdown Studios and many others.

He further joined Muse Media Networks, producers of MUSE & 3 Music and creative agency TIC Ghana where he currently works.

In a chat with Showbiz, Randy said “Kings will come looking for you when one does the most with the little resources one gets, alloyed with an unbridled love for God and what you do, humility and the desire to create mementoes in the minds of people.”

When asked why he is campus favorite compere, Randy said “I speak to the mature, the cool, the diverse and dynamic, making me the best bet for any event.”

Randy used the opportunity to express his gratitude to the likes of Mr Ruddy Kwakye, Sadiq Abdulia Abu and Antoine Mensah for grooming him.



