Prince IB shines at Model of the World contest

Prince braved the odds as a first-timer at the competition, to earn Ghana the first runner-up position in the male category.

Ghanaian model, Prince IB, last month raised high the flag of Ghana in Benidorm, Spain, when he placed second at the 2017 Costa Blanca Model of the World competition.

The 20 countries that participated in the contest included the United States of America, Mexico, Venezuela, Sri Lanka, Dominican Republic, Spain, Armenia, Japan, Equatorial Guinea, Philippines and Latvia.

Prince, however, won the first place for Ghana in the Best Male Catwalk category.

The Costa Blanca Fashion Week/World Model of the Year 2017 male category was won by a model from Venezuela who went home with a trophy and $10,000. The second runner-up place in the male category went to Mexico.

In the female category, Ghana’s representative, Gisela, missed out on the top three positions but earned high commendations on the final night. Sri Lanka came out tops while Armenia and Canary Islands placed second and third respectively.

The Costa Blanca fashion event brings together top models from around the world in the year under review to compete for the top prize of $10,000 in the male and female categories.

As a result of his impressive participation, Prince has been chosen to be a member of the organising team for the next edition of the competition in 2018.

He is also slated to take part in fashion shows in Thailand, Dominican Republic and Kenya later this month.

Prince thanked Greg of Nallem Clothing, Brommon and Chadda, Ophelia Crossland, KOD, Kofi Gyedu and Stephen Appiah for their immense support.



