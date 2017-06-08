President appoints Naa Torshie as DACF administrator

Naa Torshie Addo is a lawyer and former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West, Irene Naa Torshie Addo, as the Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF).

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye, read the President’s letter to him on the appointment in Parliament last Tuesday.

He consequently referred the nominee to the Appointments Committee of Parliament for consideration and report.

DACF

The DACF is a pool of resources created under Article 252 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

It is a minimum of national revenue set aside to be shared among all district assemblies in Ghana with a formula approved by Parliament.





