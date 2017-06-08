NSMQ2017: St. Peter’s dumps Augusco, YAGSS

Day three of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) competition saw a fierce battle in the preliminary round between St. Peter’s Boys Senior High School [SHS], St. Augustine’s College and Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ Senior High School.

St. Peter’s Boys SHS emerged winners after the contest at the New N block inside the University of Ghana with an impressive total of 53 points over their competitors St. Augustine’s College who managed 32 points with Yaa Asantewaa Girl’s SHS placing last with 22 points.

St. Peter’s Boys SHS represented by Gadasu John Edwin and Owusu Richard dominated the contest as they led in all 5 rounds of the contest.

The competition might however not be over for St. Augustine’s College boys as they still remain one of the schools with the highest total points despite losing at the preliminary stage of the competition.

Also at the R.S Amegashie auditorium in the University of Ghana Business School, Ola Senior High School in Ho also beat Abuakwa State College and Akatsi Senior High Technical.

The girls from Volta Region won their contest with 38 points, and were followed by Abuakwa State College who managed 28 points with Akatsi Senior High Technical placing third with a meagre 12 points.

The afternoon contest at the R.S Amegashie auditorium saw a surprise victory for Nkroful Agric SHS after their contestants made their school proud by making it to the 1/8TH stage after beating Fijai SHS and Kumasi Girls’ SHS.

Nkroful Agric SHS began the competition with an early lead with 16 points and managed to maintain that position by finishing the contest with a total of 35 points. Second placed Kumasi Girl’s SHS obtained 26 points with Fijai SHS managing 22 points.

The winning contestants from Nkroful Agric SHS

Bishop Herman College also managed a not too convincing win over Peki SHS and Atebubu SHS after winning the contest with a total of 28 points, Atebubu SHS followed with 16 points with Peki SHS managing a paltry 8 points.

Zebilla SHS in the Upper East Region ended the day’s bill of contests with a slender victory over Akumfi Ameyaw SHS and Kalpohin SHS. At the end of the contest, Zebilla SHS won the contest with a total of 22 points, with Akumfi Ameyaw SHS and Kalpohin SHS managing 21 points and 17 points respectively.

Other contests for the day saw Okuapeman SHS also make it to the 1/8TH stage of the competition after beating W.B.M Zion Senior High School and Drobo Senior High School.

Find below the scores of the various contests:

St. Peter’s Boys SHS: 53

St. Augustine’s College: 32

Yaa Asantewa Girls’ SHS: 22

Ola SHS : 38

Abuakwah State College: 28

Akatsi Senior High Technical School: 12

Nkroful Agric SHS: 35

Kumasi Girl’s SHS: 26

Fijai SHS: 22

Okuapemman SHS: 44

Drobo SHS: 38

W.B.M Zion SHS: 18

Bishop Herman College: 28

Atebubu SHS: 16

Peki SHS: 8

Zebilla SHS: 22

Akumfi Ameyaw SHS: 21

Kalpohin SHS: 17