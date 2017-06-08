Nduom School of Business, Technology organises maiden ‘Open House’

Over 700 students from various senior high schools (SHS) in the Central and Western regions participated in the maiden “Open House” activity of the Nduom School of Business and Technology (NBS&T) at Aboabo.

The Open House was organized to unveil the facilities, programs and resources available to interested students and their parents. near Ayensudo in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem (KEEA) Municipality of the Central Region.

Addressing the students and other guests during an interactive session, the Rector of NSB&T, Professor James H. Ephraim noted that the School has been granted Institutional Authorization by the National Accreditation Board (NAB).

He disclosed they are in the process of completing all other issues of the accreditation and affiliation processes.

According to Professor Ephraim, the Nduom School of Business and Technology is aimed at providing innovative education that hinges on critical thinking, ethics and practical skills in order to produce leaders who can positively transform society.

Professor Ephraim welcoming students

He said, at the inception, the school will run three undergraduates programmes namely: BSc. Banking and Finance, BSC. Information and Communications Technology and BSc. Information Technology Management for Business.

Other speakers at the function were Dr. Thomas Dorson, Kwabena Nkansah Simpeh and the registrar, Andrew Kwesi De Roy,

Mrs. Valentina Bannerman, a member of the Board of Directors of the Nduom School of Business and Technology elevated the event with her presence and Mr. Victor Minta, Manager of the Coconut Grove Beach Resort was present to support.

The NSB&T is set to roll out its programmes in September 2017. The Institution is owned by Groupe Nduom, with Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom as the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The School boasts of air-conditioned lecture halls, fitted with state-of-the-art projectors, an ultra-modern ICT Lab, Library, staff and residential facilities and adequate space for extra-curricular activities.

Present were students and teachers from St. John’s School, Sekondi College and Archbishop Porters Girls Senior High School, all in the Western region.

From the Central Region were Ghana National College, St. Augustine’s College, Wesley Girls High School, Holy Child School, Ogash Secondary School, Aggrey Memorial Senior High School, Edinaman Senior High School and Adisadel College.