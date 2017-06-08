Massive bear shocks drivers with casual motorcycle ride

An astonished driver in a Russian city pulled out his cellphone to take video of a bizarre sight: a massive brown bear riding in a motorcycle sidecar.

Nicholas Pasynkov said he was driving Saturday in Syktyvkar when he spotted the large bruin calmly riding in a motorcycle sidecar that had been designed to resemble the face of a wolf.

Pasynkov, who pulled out his cellphone and filmed a short video, said it was an unusual sight on the streets of his town.

The bear was later found to be a trained animal performing in a traveling circus organized by the Polar Wolves bike club.

A second video later emerged online, showing the bear getting into the sidecar while a trainer sits behind the motorcycle’s driver.