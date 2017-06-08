Lower Axim BECE candidates receive mathematical sets

The annual exercise which started in 2013 at Apewosika, a suburb of Lower Axim has for the past two years covered the five paramouncies; Lower and Upper Axim Tradional areas, Nsein, Ajomoro and the Gwira Traditional areas.

The Nkosuohene (Development Chief) of the Lower Axim Traditional Area, Nana Osei Nkwantabisa, has donated 1,159 pieces of mathematical sets to candidates taking part in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Nzema East Municipality in the Western Region.

The presentation which took place at the forecourt of the Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) was well attended by heads of the various schools, departmental heads of the directorate and students.

Reason for donation

Nana Nkwantabisa in his remarks said the exercise was aimed at encouraging the pupils to strive for the best ahead of their exams as well as cushion parents from buying maths sets for their wards, “but rather use the monies to serve as top-ups for their wards during their examination period.”

He added that the gesture was also part of his contribution towards promoting education within and outside his jurisdiction in addition to the existing educational initiatives put in place by his overlord, Awulea Attibrukusu III.

“It is my hope that our brothers and sisters will give out their best as they prepare to write their exams since my office and the office of Awulea Attibrukusu III are in strong contact to ensure that brilliant but needy students are given the necessary support to help them further their education,” he said.

Nana Nkwantabisa admonished the pupils to be mindful of the rules binding them before and during the examination period by eschewing all manner of nefarious activities that will serve as impediments to their future aspirations.

“We also hope to have single grades especially from the female candidates, since my office is ready to assist such students to get to the top notch in their educational career,” he said.

For his part, the Assistant Director in charge of Supervision of Schools in the municipality, Mr Francis Ackah Nyanzu, thanked the Nkosuohene and his team for the gesture and urged others to emulate his good deeds.



