Lexta Ghana Ltd to extend operations across Africa

Lexta Ghana Limited (LGL), producers and suppliers of Yazz range of products and Hooch Foods is planning to establish more subsidiaries across Africa following a successful operation in Liberia.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Martin Brobbey disclosed this at the 6th anniversary celebration of Lexxta Liberia last week.

Since its establishment in 2011, Lexxta Liberia has recorded high patronage of its products and is considered a household name in the country.

Thanking the people of Liberia for their unflinching support and patronage over the years, Mr. Brobbey indicated that the success stories of Ghana and Liberia will soon be replicated in other African countries.

“We had a vision of becoming a global brand and so in 2010, we began the journey and our first stop was Liberia. We should have by now spread to other countries but the learning curve – the different cultures, tastes, varied economic dynamics have all contributed to the delay,” he explained.

“Liberia has been successful and I want to say that we have not abandoned our vision of becoming a global brand. Hopefully this year, we will add another country or two as we embark on our international journey,” Mr. Brobbey assured.

Lexta’s Head of Sales and Marketing, Mr. Seth Ntiamoah-Asare said he, together with his team will relentlessly work to ensure the quality and affordable products the company produces reaches more consumers.

The anniversary was marked by the distribution of educational materials to selected high schools around Monrovia and a football tournament dubbed: ‘The Yazz Sports Gala’ at the Tusa Field, Monrovia.

Community dwellers and participants in the football tournament also benefited from a donation of jerseys, copybooks, calendars, personal care and home care products from the company.

The Lexxta Liberia’s 6th anniversary celebrated under the theme; ‘Giving Back to Liberians’ cost the company approximately US$70,000.